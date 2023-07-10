“Threads is Not For Hard News, Not Meant to Replace Twitter”: Instagram CEO ‘Adam Mosseri’

“Threads is not for hard news or politics, its not meant to completely replace Twitter” said Instagram head ‘Adam Mosseri’, easing out tensions and rumors of a ‘deadly’ competition between Twitter and Threads

While the internet continues to enjoy the new rivalry between Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter’ and Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Threads’, Instagram CEO ‘Adam Mosseri’ has pointed out that both the applications are different in many ways, while also adding that “Threads isn’t built to completely replace Twitter”.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mosseri said that Threads isn’t built with a goal to replace Twitter, instead it is created as “a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter,” adding that it targets users interested in a “less angry place” for conversations.

A ‘less angry place’ for conversation meant that Meta has designed Threads to be more laid back and less professional or serious than Twitter, which is often home to serious political announcements and debates.

“Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads – they have on Instagram as well to some extent – but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals,” said Mosseri.

Later into the conversation, Mosseri said that while political discussions and hard news are important to society, the engagement or revenue they would bring with themselves would also carry liabilities such as scrutiny, negativity or integrity risks.

According to Mosseri, Threads, which is keeping itself away from ‘hard news’, will definitely explore other interesting topics such as sports, music, fashion, beauty, entertainment and more.

Threads, which has nearly touched a 100 million users, might not exactly be the Twitter alternative people are expecting; so if you really want to find an alternative for the good ol’ Twitter, we would recommend using ‘Mastodon’, which is an open source Microblogging platform that has been quite popular lately.

