Meta’s Twitter Rival ‘Threads’ Gets More Than 10 Million Sign Ups in First 7 Hours

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind,” said Zuckerberg while talking about Threads

Launched by Meta as a competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter, Threads has received over 10 million sign ups in just 7 hours of its launch. Meta CEO Zuckerberg, who goes by the name of ‘Zuck’ on the platform announced the news alongside a “mind blown” emoji.

Zuckerberg, who seems to be thrilled about Meta’s new application has been quite active on the platform and is writing a number of different threads and replying to a dozen more.

Earlier the same day, Threads received about two million registrations in its first two hours and five million in its first five hours.

Alongside the fact that the application is created by Meta, which is well-reputed for its social media platforms, Threads is connected to Instagram, one of Meta’s most famous social media applications with over two billion monthly active users.

Since Threads is connected to Instagram, users can simply sign up on the application using their instagram credentials, making the signup process a lot easier and faster.

Twitter, which obviously might be lookin at ‘Threads to be a threat’, has an estimated 230 Million+ users, a number much bigger than Threads, but it is definitely not unbeatable considering the popularity that Threads has amassed on the first day of its launch.

While the world may not ever get to see the hyped up cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, they can surely enjoy this billionaire rivalry; Who’s side are you on, team Twitter or team Threads? Let us know in the comments below!

