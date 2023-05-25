TikTok is Testing Its Own AI Chatbot Named ‘Tako’

Named ‘Tako’, the AI chatbot will reportedly converse with users about short videos and help them find one’s more inclined to their liking

Short-form video hosting service TikTok is reportedly developing its own AI chatbot named as ‘Tako’, which will converse with users about short videos and help them discover more content and suggest videos more inclined towards their liking.

Watchful Technologies, a competitive intelligence and data platform company based out of Israel, was the first one to find out news about the TikTok AI chatbot dubbed “Tako”, saying that it is available on some versions of the TikTok app on Apple mobile devices.

Screenshots of the AI chatbot feature shows it to be a ghost-shaped icon that stays on the screen while a user continues to scroll through videos and once a user needs help finding any particular type of content or a specific video, they can simply initiate a conversation with the AI and ask it to find the content for them.

“In select markets, we’re testing new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture,” said a TikTok spokesperson, when asked about Tako.

“TikTok is always exploring new technology,” he added.

This new AI Chatbot by TikTok marks its entry into the global ‘AI’ trend which was sparked by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, followed by Google’s announcement of Bard and then an ever stretching chain of AI tool releases.

Just last month, TikTok’s competitor Snapchat also released its own AI chatbot named as the ‘My AI’, which has seen massive success up until now and is a user favorite, so it was almost expected of TikTok to come up with its own mark in the AI industry.

