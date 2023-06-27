Google Pixel Fold Review: Unlock The Gap

The pixel fold is a powerful, user-friendly device that gives the pleasure of using it with complete confidence. The Google Pixel Fold is far better than many devices. It’s expensive, heavy, and a great instrument to experience.

It’s the first foldable device with fantastic camera quality that anyone can trust. At the same time, its wider format outer screen fits apps more naturally than Samsung’s tall and skinny cover display. The Google pixel fold is more user-friendly and approachable than Z fold 4. It is a friendly device for those using the foldable for the first time.

At the same time, certain things need to be considered before making a purchase. Its battery life was hit-and-miss, and the phone drains more on standby than it should. One key point that needs attention is its long-term durability: first-generation Google hardware and all.



Moreover, it’s a phone and a small tablet all in one device. It gives a fantastic experience of using it in a coffee shop, unfolding the phone, and playing a game on the big screen. Later, folding it back again to reach the home is just delightful.

Design

Google has led in signing a flat, slim folding phone that closes flat like a book with no visible gap between the halves. Indeed, it’s an impressive accomplishment that Samsung still needs to figure out. The Google pixel fold feels like a sturdy piece of hardware. Moreover, the hinge is pretty stiff, but it opens and closes without a sound and supports the phone in any configuration up to 180 degrees.

When the phone gets opened, there is a stop short of 180amd one needs to give a little push to open it up all the way. Likewise, Samsung Fold, the pixel fold also manages an IPX8 rating, “X” marks the lack of dust resistance; therefore, it can give protection against complete immersion in water. Moreover, there is a Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, a stainless steel hinge, and a shiny aluminum frame.

On the other hand, the Pixel fold is heavy as heck; It’s 283 grams. Seventy grams more severe than a Pixel 7 Pro and 20 grams more serious than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The weight is prominent and more comfortable with the phone open and the weight distributed in two hands.

In contrast, it has been noticed that there is a tiny hairline scratch on the factory-installed inner screen protector. However, foldable phone repairs are more complex and expensive than a traditional phone. Google offers a two-year protection plan for $279, which is a fair package more than the $199 cost for other similar phones like Pixel 7 Pro.

If we talk about the screen, the outer is a 5.8 inch 1080p 120 Hz Panel d the inner display is a 7.6 inch diagonal 2208×1840 OLED with a 120 Top refresh rate. It displays the full brightness mode that’s bright enough to use outside in direct sunlight. At the same time, the inner screen protector is plenty reflective.

Google has launched multiple applications to work in the Fold’s unfolded tablet mode. The users can enjoy Gmail, YouTube, photos, and other applications easily. Chrome has a desktop-like interface that competes with tabs at the top of the window and can load the full versions of websites. Instagram is a phone-sized app with black bars on either side: Facebook, Twitter, Messenger, and even Google-owned Fitbit.

Users can easily double-tab the blank space on either side to quickly slide the app to the left, right or middle. TikTok executes its vertical videos in the middle of the screen and uses the extra space on either side to move all the text on the top of the video.

However, a bundle of other apps’ display issues boils down to Google’s choice to give the inner screen a landscape. At the same time, apps with black bars in the phone’s default position look normal once you rotate the device 90 degrees.

Google offers a user-friendly interface for operating two apps side by side. Users can swipe up on the handle at the bottom of the screen to pull up a taskbar and drag the app to the side of the screen user wants to execute. Two apps are effectively the same size on the cover screen.

Google Pixel Fold uses Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM. The base model includes a healthy 256 GB of storage, and Google promises five years of security updates for the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold offers an amazingly versatile camera system for the phone geared toward Entertainment and productivity. It offers:

48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera with OIS

10.8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide

10.8-megapixel f/3.1 5x telephoto with OIS

9.5-megapixel f/2.2 cover screen selfie camera

8-megapixel f/2.0 inner screen selfie camera

The camera is quite good by foldable standards. As far as image quality is concerned, it gives color and brightening that gives relatively better images. It handles dim light well; even when subjects move a bit, AMD night mode is handy. Whereas on the flip side, users can easily take portrait series with the primary camera and use the front-facing screen to frame them up. The front camera is an excellent option for selfies and to have it in your back pocket.

It offers 4K/60p with any rear-facing cameras, and HDR 10 is available if you drop it down to 30p. It also provides a modest crop if video stabilization is enabled. It has a better camera system as compared to other foldable devices.

The pixel fold is the most anticipated phone of the year. The pixel fold heaviness plays a big part; it’s uncomfortable to use it folded for very long. The pixel Fold is far from disastrous, which anyone can say about Samsung or Motorola Frost foldable attempts.

Google did basic research before launching the foldable in the market and learned from the failures of previous models. However, the pixel fold feels like it’s still at least one generation away from realizing its potential. It’s a delightful gadget that gives you a better experience and is portable beta suited for the ones who wouldn’t mind the weight and would utilize a big screen for on-the-go entertainment consumption often.

