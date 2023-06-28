Meta Launches $7.99 a Month Virtual Reality Service: Here’s What You Need to Know

Compatible with Quest 2, Quest Pro and the upcoming Quest 3 headset, the Quest+ virtual reality subscription will give two hand-picked” VR titles to its subscribers each month

Parent to Facebook and Instagram, Meta has just announced a new subscription based service for its virtual reality (VR) business. Named ‘Meta Quest+’, the subscription costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and is compatible with the Quest 2, Quest Pro and even the upcoming Quest 3 VR headsets.

Meta VR users that subscribe to this service will get access to two new games each month, allowing them to create a large collection of games over the period of a few months. According to details, these titles will continue to be in their game collection as long as they keep paying for their monthly or yearly subscription.

Announcements about this new VR subscription comes at a time where Meta is facing some tough competition from Apple, who have recently released the Apple Vision Pro and are threatening to take up a large market share in the VR industry.

Now Apple or any other major technology company dominating the VR space is definitely dicey to Meta’s public image or even its financial prospects since the company literally went out of its way and changed its name from ‘Facebook’ to ‘Meta’ back in 2021 since it wanted to make virtual reality and the creation of a ‘metaverse’ to be its primary focus.

“Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards,” said Meta CEO Zuckerberg during the rebranding.

Meta which is now in direct competition with Apple is still winning on the pricing aspect since the Apple Vision Pro are priced at a whopping $3,499 whereas Meta Quest headsets are available in markets for anywhere between $299.99 and $999.99.

Both the companies however have a lot to catch up with since virtual reality similar to artificial intelligence is a new industry with plenty of opportunities and untapped areas.

