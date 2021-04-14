Gaming, News

User Proves That Once Your PS4’s CMOS Battery Dies, Its Simply Saying Goodbye To Your Console

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 50 sec read>

Last month, a Twitter account called ‘Does It Play’ dedicated to ensuring video game preservation and accessibility highlighted the PS4 clock battery death which was later confirmed by a Twitter user called ‘Forest’.

Read More: PS4 clock battery death will kill your console’s ability to play games

The user purchased a PS4 slim and removed the CMOS battery to test it out. He found that he was unable to play any physical or digital games offline without connecting to Sony’s server, instead of receiving the error code ‘CE-30391-6’.

The PS4 internal batteries will eventually die out and can be replaced easily. However, if Sony chose to close the PlayStation Network in the future, it would theoretically lead to over 115 million PS4 consoles eventually being unable to play games. Though it is expected that Sony will oversee this issue in a future firmware update.

It is to be noted that this clock error occurs because trophies on PS4 require the internal system clock to be correct so users can’t change their system’s date/time to make it look like they earned Trophies earlier than was actually the case.

Apart from that, Does It Play confirmed the fact that previous generations of PlayStation consoles such as the PS3 and PSVita also appear to on the accuracy of an internal clock to verify access to digital content.

Gaming PlayStation 4 Sony
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

KPK’s property tax collection reaches 2581 million, up by 71% over the previous year

in News
Apr 14, 2021  ·   43 sec read

NITB Warns Android Users Of Malware Through Fake Netflix App

in News, Technology
Apr 14, 2021  ·   35 sec read

A Simpsons Episode Comically Predicts That Bitcoin’s Price Will Surge To Infinity And More

in Cryptocurrency, News
Apr 14, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: 3-month Silicon Valley exchange program announced for female entrepreneurs