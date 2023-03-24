ChatGPT Gets Internet Browsing Capabilities

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT have released a plugin that will allow the chatbot to surf the internet and perform a variety of tasks

Releasing by the end of 2022, ChatGPT has taken the world of tech by storm. From getting a $10 billion deal from Microsoft to becoming one of the most visited websites in the world and now releasing an even stronger version of its AI, ChatGPT and its creators have come a long way.

Adding to its list of features, ChatGPT is now getting the ability to browse the internet and perform a variety of tasks. Not being built-in, this new feature will be made available through newly released ChatGPT plugins. These plugins will give ChatGPT the ability to access third-party databases and other knowledge sources from the web.

Available in Alpha, these plugins will be offered to users and developers that are currently on the waitlist. However, right now, OpenAI will offer these features to a limited set of developers and ChatGPT premium subscribers. The feature will later be released on a larger scale alongside API access.

Alongside its announcement for the release of these plugins, OpenAI also announced that they will soon be allowing developers to create and release their own plugins for ChatGPT.

“Today, we’re beginning to gradually enable existing plugins from our early collaborators for ChatGPT users, beginning with ChatGPT Plus subscribers. We’re also beginning to roll out the ability for developers to create their own plugins for ChatGPT” said OpenAI in its blog.

