Predictions show TikTok crossing 1 billion monthly active users in 2021

TikTok has unexpectedly been doing amazing despite bans in multiple countries worldwide. With the app becoming the world’s second-most downloaded app in 2019 to ranking as the most downloaded app in Q3 2020 as well as being the highest-grossing app.

It doesn’t seem like TikTok’s fortunes are coming down anytime soon as App Annie, a mobile data and analytics platform, predicts that TikTok’s fame will continue to rise into 2021. The firm suggests that the app will cross 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) in 2021.

The only other platforms that currently have 1 billion MAU are Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Youtube, Instagram, and WeChat. The fame is surprising as TikTok was banned in one of its largest markets i.e. India which helped it become the second-most downloaded app in 2019. Not only that, it is predicted that the app will sail past 1 billion MAU to 1.2 billion MAU in 2021.

With TikTok’s fate still uncertain in the US, its fame can go anyway especially if it gets banned in the US and alternatives like Instagram Reels start to take off.

App Annie believes that this huge increase in users is mostly due to the pandemic with people sitting at home being bored and spending a lot of time on their phones especially the new generations.

Image Credits: App Annie

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk