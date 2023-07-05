Sony Might Release a $399 PS5 Slim Later This Year

Leaked reports suggest that the PS5 Slim will contain the same hardware as the PS5, but will have a new chassis and a detachable disc drive

Ongoing court documents between Microsoft and Sony shows that Microsoft is expecting Sony to launch its PS5 Slim later this year, pricing the less expensive and smaller console at $399, a $100 lesser than the original PS5 launched in November 2020.

American video games and entertainment media website, IGN says that the document citing the expected release date for the PS5 Slim was presented by Microsoft in order to convince the judge that the Nintendo Switch belongs to the same market as the PlayStation and Xbox, since all three of them fall into the same price bracket.

These documents were presented by Sony in a court case that is being fought over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, which according to the FTC and other gaming companies, if not stopped or regulated could lead to competition concerts, since Microsoft would be able to make all of Activision’s content exclusive to Xbox.

Microsoft’s goal behind presenting these court documents was to prove how it is an underdog in the gaming industry therefore leading to the FTC approving its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

“In fact, the entry-level versions of the current Xbox and Switch are offered at the same price point ($299.99), and the Xbox Series S is sold for $50 less than the Switch OLED model ($349.99),” said Microsoft in the document.

“PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point,” it added.

While the document mentioned no source for the information, a report from last year suggests that Sony is looking forward to launching “slimmer and lighter” versions of the PS5.

“Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” the document says indicating to the to Project Q. Announced earlier this year at the PlayStation Showcase event, the Project Q is a device that will let you stream games to itself from your PS5 using WiFi or Remote Play.

Read more:

Twitter CEO Backs Widely Criticized Tweet Reading-Rate Limits:A Controversial Move