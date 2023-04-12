US Lawmakers Begin Studying Possible Rules to Regulate AI

Just days before this announcement, US president Joe Biden said that AI could potentially be dangerous for the society

As artificial intelligence takes off, massive tech companies are heavily investing into the technology. Newer generative AI applications and chatbots are being released everyday, bringing in thousands of new users, who are integrating artificial intelligence into many of their professional or daily tasks.

An example is ChatGPT, a chatbot created by OpenAI, ChatGPT grew to be the fastest growing consumer application, with millions of users using the chatbot each day. Eying this massive growth, lawmakers in the US are now beginning to investigate laws that can possibly regulate artificial intelligence and limit companies as to what they can and cannot do with their AI.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), an agency that informs and advises the White House on telecommunications and information policy, said that it wants more details about artificial intelligence as regulators are noticing an increased interest for AI regulation and accountability.

“The agency wants to know if there are measures that could be put in place to provide assurance; that AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy,” said NTIA in its statement.

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, while speaking about AI regulation said that “Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them.”

NTIA has revealed that it will soon begin to draft a report, as it now plans to make sure that “efforts to ensure AI systems work as claimed – and without causing harm”.

Just last week, US President Joe Biden also spoke about artificial intelligence at length. During his address, Biden said that AI can potentially be dangerous and stated that “tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public”.

