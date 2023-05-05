White House Orders Tech CEO’s to Protect Public From AI Risks

Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and OpenAI’s Sam Altman were all summoned to the White House and were told that they have a “moral duty” to make sure that their products are safe

CEO’s of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI were all summoned to the White House for a discussion on the rising use and development of AI technology. During the address, tech CEOs were told that they now have a “moral duty” to protect society against the dangers attached to artificial intelligence.

The CEO’s were also told that the White House might also go on to further regulate the AI sector in efforts to make it safer for the public.

Generative AI has been a major focus for the tech industry since the start of this year. Firms operating on both small and massive scales are launching their AI versions at an ever increasing pace in efforts to capitalize the trending market and attract more users towards their platforms.

This AI trend started a few months back when OpenAI released its AI chatbot named the ‘ChatGPT’ and attracted millions of users from all over the world, who were absolutely amazed by the functionality and speed of artificial intelligence.

Soon the company met massive competition from firms such as Google or the Chinese Alibaba, however it has still managed to hold its position as the strongest AI firm, even receiving a $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

Worried about a rapid increase in the development and use of AI technology, authorities all over the world are concerned about the risks attached with AI.

These concerns are not only limited to authorities, rather computer scientists and many notable personalities from the tech industry are also opposing the development of AI technology, with some even claiming that AI can manipulate humans.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also had some similar views, where she said that despite its helpfulness, AI can be a risk to safety, privacy and civil rights.

Which is why the private sector has “an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products,” she added.

Read more:

International Police Arrests 288 Suspects in a Dark Web Bust