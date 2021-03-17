IT & ITeS startups in Multan can now register for free: Limited time offer by PSEB

The IT & ITeS startups have been offered a unique limited time offer by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to register for free to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Multan. However, entrepreneurs can only take advantage of the offer till the end of June 21. The announcement was made by Tech Destination Pakistan – a recent initiative by the Ministry of IT, to facilitate the growth of the IT sector.

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) expressed strong concern over the proposal and the other key players of the industry. “We are afraid that such abrupt changes in tax policies would not only scare away new entrants/investors but would cause colossal damage to the growth trajectory of existing players.”, a press release issued by P@SHA said.