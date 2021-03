IT & ITeS startups in Multan can now register for free: Limited time offer by PSEB

The IT & ITeS startups have been offered a unique limited time offer by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to register for free to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Multan. However, entrepreneurs can only take advantage of the offer till the end of June 21. The announcement was made by Tech Destination Pakistan – a recent initiative by the Ministry of IT, to facilitate the growth of the IT sector.

However, despite the government’s consistency of efforts bearing fruit in technological advancement and surging IT revenues, the IT sector fears a decline in growth owing to the government’s proposal to withdraw tax exemptions for the IT & IT enabled Service sector