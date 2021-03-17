News, Startups

IT & ITeS startups in Multan can now register for free: Limited time offer by PSEB

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 52 sec read>

The IT & ITeS startups have been offered a unique limited time offer by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to register for free to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Multan. However, entrepreneurs can only take advantage of the offer till the end of June 21. The announcement was made by Tech Destination Pakistan – a recent initiative by the Ministry of IT, to facilitate the growth of the IT sector.

The development comes as part of the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision, which has resulted in an unprecedented development of the IT sector in Pakistan, with revenues by freelancers alone reaching $150 million, and the IT exports all set to cross the $2 billion mark by the end of the current fiscal year.
However, despite the government’s consistency of efforts bearing fruit in technological advancement and surging IT revenues, the IT sector fears a decline in growth owing to the government’s proposal to withdraw tax exemptions for the IT & IT enabled Service sector.
Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) expressed strong concern over the proposal and the other key players of the industry. “We are afraid that such abrupt changes in tax policies would not only scare away new entrants/investors but would cause colossal damage to the growth trajectory of existing players.”, a press release issued by P@SHA said.
MoIT PSEB Startups
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile
IBM.jpg

Asif Ahmad named general manager, IBM Pakistan

in News
Mar 17, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Facebook to introduce a new tool integrated with Facebook’s platform for independent writers

in News, Social Media
Mar 17, 2021  ·   1 min read

National College Of Arts to go paperless, signs MoU with NITB to establish E-office

in News, Technology
Mar 17, 2021  ·   47 sec read
Up Next:IBM.jpg Asif Ahmad named general manager, IBM Pakistan