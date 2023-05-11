Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold and Silver Medals in Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Often associated to be a ‘nerd’, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg surprised the world winning both gold and silver medals in his first ever Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg surprised the world with an unexpected victory, but this time it’s not in the world of business or technology, instead the 37 year old Meta CEO has just won both gold and silver medals in his first ever jiu-jitsu tournament.

According to details, Zuckerberg competed in the local jiu-jitsu tournament on the weekend in Redwood City California, where he represented his jiu-jitsu team named the Guerrilla and won the medals for them.

Proud of his achievement in this new-found interest, the tech CEO announced the victory on his social media and even posted some photos of him being declared the winner and even photos of him knocking down his competitor.

Almost no one ever expected Zuckberg to actually take up a high risk sport such as jiu-jitsu therefore the social media post blew up with athletes and even tech industry personalities praising and congratulating the CEO for his victory.

Notable names include Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Bernardo Faria, and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

While Zuckerberg has spent the most of his life devoted to running his organisation, just last year he appeared on a podcast and mentioned that he has been studying martial arts and has linked his new skill with boosting his energy level and tackling challenges he faces at work.

