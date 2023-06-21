The Most Effective AI Tools For Academic Research

With the emergence of AI, it has taken the world by storm. It has brought modifications and advancements in many fields. Education is one of the fields where AI has revolutionized the whole perspective. ChatGPT offers multiple benefits to educators and students. ChatGPT has redefined the future of academic research. But the drawback is most academics need to learn the effective use of AI.

Mushtaq Bilal, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Southern Denmark, recently tweeted, “chatGPT will redefine the future of academic research. But most academics do t know how to use it intelligently”.

As artificial intelligence develops, academics will likely continue to either embrace its potential or raise concerns about its dangers. Academics and AI are becoming more and more intertwined.

“There are two camps in Academia. The first is the early adopters of artificial intelligence, and the second is the professors and academics who think AI corrupts academic integrity”, tweeted Bilal

The Denmark-based Pakistani professor believes that if used effectively. AI language models are a valuable tool to democratize education and give way to more knowledge.

According to experts, the accuracy and quality of the output produced by language models such as chatGPT should be more trustworthy. It can sometimes make biased, limited, or inaccurate text.

On the other hand, Bilal states that understanding those limitations, paired with the right approach, can make language models “do a lot of quality labor for you.”

Structure Creation Through Incremental Prompting

To create a compelling and quality structure, Bilal states that it is fundamental to master incremental Prompting, a technique used in behavioral therapy and special education.

The technique involves breaking down complex tasks into simple text and understandable for everyone. The prompts help individuals to complete their assignments successfully and get the best results. In behavioral therapy, incremental Prompting enables individuals to establish their confidence. In language models, it allows for “way more sophisticated answers.”

“Now the chatGPT has a fair idea about my project; I ask it to create an outline for a journal article; if I just wrote a paragraph for every point in the outline, I would have a decent first draft of my article.”

Incremental prompting enables chatGPT and different AI models to help when it comes to “making education more democratic” as per Bilal.

“If I were in Pakistan ,I would not have access to Harvard professors but I would still need to brainstorm ideas. So instead, I could use AI apps to have an intelligent conversation and help me formulate my research”.

Here we are highlighting the other AI-driven software to help your academic efforts.

Consensus

As per Bilal, “if chatGPT and Google Scholar got married ,their child would be Consensus :an AI powered search engine”.

The consensus is a cutting-edge search engine that harness the power of artificial intelligence to extract and distill information directly from scientific research.

Moroever, Consensus replies to the questions by research the most studies have found that immigration generally improves the economy. It also provides a list of the academic papers it used to arrive at the consensus and also posses an ability to produce summaries of the top articles.

The AI powered search engine is capable enough to respond to six topics:sleep, economics, policy,medicine, mental health and health medicines.

Elicit org

It is an AI research assistant that enables to get the insights from all over the research literature. It uses the language models to answer questions but totally takes all the information from research. It enables “intelligent conversation” and brainstorming with a very knowledgeable and verified source.

The tool also helps to find out the relevant papers without perfect keywords match, summaries them and extract key information.

Scite.ai

It’s a next generation tool for qualitative citation analysis. It uses deep learning,natural language processing. It gives you real citations to actually published papers. Bilat says, “it is one of my favourite ones to improve workflows”.

If we ask a question to Scite.ai it gives answers with a detailed list of all the papers cited in the response.

“Also, if I make claim d that claim has been refuted or corroborated by various people or various journals, Scite gives me the exact number, so this is really very very powerful”..

Research Rabbit

Research Rabbit is an amazing AI tool that fast track your research.It is mainly known as “Spotify of research” as it also allows adding academic papers to collections”.

Moreover, Research Rabbit also allows visualizing the scholarly network of papers and co- authorships in graphs.

ChatPDF

ChatPDF is an AI-powered app that enables reading and analyzing general articles easier and faster.

“It’s like chatGPT ,but for research papers ,stated by Bilal.

All users have to do is to upload the research paper PDF into the AI software and then start asking questions.

The app will provide a short summary of the paper and provides the user with examples that fits the best needs.

Promise By AI For The Future Of The Research

The creation of AI is itself an amazing tool.It is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor ,the internet, the personal computer and the mobile phone.

Accrding to Bill Gates, “Computers haven’t had the effect on education that many of us in the industry have hoped”

Moreover, he also said that,”I think in the next five to ten years ,AI-driven software will finally deliver on the promise of revolutionising the way people teach and learn”.

