Social Media

WhatsApp ditchers may never return as it goes ahead with Privacy Update

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 53 sec read>

In a move that further irked privacy advocates, WhatsApp announced to go ahead with the highly controversial privacy policy update on Thursday. However, as per the official WhatsApp blog, the app will “display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace.” WhatsApp has also added further information as part of its FAQs to address user concerns.

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.”, the blog further added.

The world’s most used messaging platform had announced in January that it was in the process of developing a new privacy policy as per which it would share data with Facebook and its subsidiaries. The announcement had triggered global outrage and boosted the user base of its toughest rivals – Telegram and Signal. Both apps have since gone on to achieve unprecedented success in terms of user-base and popularity.

Read More: Will WhatsApp block your account if you don’t accept its new privacy policy?

WhatsApp acknowledged the phenomenon of users leaving by further adding, “During this time, we understand some people may check out other apps to see what they have to offer.” The WhatsApp move comes in the wake of its parent company – Facebook blocking all news content on its platform for Australian users on Thursday.

Read More: Telegram becomes the most downloaded messaging app of January 2021

data privacy Privacy WhatsApp
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

8 million downloads make Clubhouse the top app for audio conversations

in Social Media
Feb 19, 2021  ·   1 min read

TikTok strikes deal with UFC to livestream content

in Social Media
Feb 19, 2021  ·   48 sec read

No news for Australians! Facebook bans Australian users from sharing news stories

in Social Media
Feb 18, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Local YouTubers should be engaged to promote tourism, says State Minister