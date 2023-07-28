Facebook is Now Used By More than 40% of the World’s Population

Experiencing a small daily active user decline in 2021, Facebook kicked back and has now reached more than 3 billion monthly active users

Analysts have long been speculating a decline in Facebook’s popularity, but the platform still seems to be alive and kicking, reaching a record 3 billion monthly active users, which practically means that more than 40% of the world’s population is now using the platform.

According to Meta’s latest quarterly report, the total user base across all its applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads, now has around 3.88 billion monthly active users, which nears to about half the world’s population.

Facebook, which was experiencing a small daily active user decline in 2021 has also increased its daily active users and now has 2.064 billion daily active users up from 2.037 billion in the last quarter.

A significant growth, this can be traced back to Facebook’s introduction of reels, a TikTok like short video feature which are being pushed onto both Facebook and Instagram for a long time now; a move that even resulted in heavy criticism at times.

“I think we have the most exciting roadmap ahead that I’ve seen in a while. We saw unprecedented growth out of the gate, and more importantly, we’re seeing more people coming back daily than I expected,” said Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Having launched a new Twitter-like microblogging application named ‘Threads’, Meta is now at the center of a heavily competitive social media industry situation. Getting over 100 million users in just a week, Meta is now working hard to increase user retention for the new application.

Read more: